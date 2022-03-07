Penticton, B.C. firefighters battle blaze at heritage home

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton, B.C. heritage home was engulfed in flames on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive just after 2:15 p.m.

Footage from the scene shows heavy flames and a large plume of intense black smoke rising from the Warren House.

The structure was built in 1912 and had more recently been used as a bed and breakfast.

The City of Penticton said the fire had been contained to the Warren House property.

A city spokesperson said emergency support services (ESS) will help anyone who has been displaced.

ESS is also working to determine if residents of a next-door apartment building require support.

Late Monday afternoon, the city said fire crews remained on scene mopping up the blaze.

— with files from Yasmin Gandham

