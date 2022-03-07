Police investigating arson after fire does $100,000 in damage to Delta, B.C. playground

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Delta, B.C. are investigating after a weekend fire did an estimated $100,000 in damage to a local park.

Officers responded to the blaze in the playground area of Chalmers Park around 1:37 a.m. on Saturday.

The flames had already been extinguished by the Delta Fire Department, Delta police said in a Monday news release.

The playground next to the tennis courts was roped off on Monday. Footage shot by Global News shows some of its equipment scorched black and melted.

Police are now investigating the fire as arson and asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the detachment at 604-949-441 and reference the file number 2022-4795.

