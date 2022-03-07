Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Florida woman’s body found in septic system, handyman charged with murder

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 4:17 pm
A split screen photo of police at the dig site. Cynthia Cole appears in the other half of the picture, smiling and wearing an orange shirt. View image in full screen
Florida investigators believe they have found the body of Cynthia Cole in her backyard septic tank. Cole has been missing since Feb. 24. Her handyman has been charged with second-degree murder. Facebook / Martin County Sheriff's Office

A Florida handyman has been charged with murder after a body believed to be that of a missing woman was found in the septic tank of her home, officials announced over the weekend.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s office, the body is believed to be 57-year-old Cynthia Cole, who was last seen on Feb. 24.

Keoki Hilo Demich, 34, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after investigators excavated Cole’s Jensen Beach backyard for hours over the weekend and found the body “submerged in the contents of the tank about four feet underground,” the office said in a statement.

According to police, Demich was a handyman who worked for Cole.

A mugshot of Keoki Hilo Demich. View image in full screen
A mugshot of Keoki Hilo Demich. Facebook / Martin County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff William Snyder told WESH that doorbell security camera footage showed Demich leaving Cole’s car near his home in Stuart, Fla., the same night Cole was last seen.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

When detectives went to search Cole’s home over the weekend, Snyder told NBC that one officer “happened to look down and noticed the cover to the septic tank … didn’t look right,” prompting the search into the tank.

Read more: American WNBA star Brittney Griner detained in Russia on drug charge

He also said Demich “made several statements that we know are false so he was charged with second-degree murder.”

“Positive identification of the body by the medical examiner’s office is expected shortly, however, detectives have every reason to believe it is that of Ms. Cole,” the sheriff’s office said in their Facebook post.

“We will update the community with additional information as it becomes available.”

A post on the police Facebook page last week asked for help finding Cole.

They said she was last seen wearing an orange shirt at the Jammin’ Jensen event in downtown Jensen Beach.

Read more: $4 Walmart lavender room spray confirmed as cause of 2 deaths, severe illnesses in U.S.

Cole’s friends told WPEC-TV that they knew something was wrong when they didn’t hear from Cole for several days.

Story continues below advertisement

“She doesn’t drink. She doesn’t do any of that, so we were all like, she is missing or something is really wrong,” said Victoria Boyd, a longtime friend.

Click to play video: 'Moment firefighters in Florida rescue trapped dog from 15 foot hole' Moment firefighters in Florida rescue trapped dog from 15 foot hole
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
body found septic system tagcynthia cole tagcynthia cole body found tagcynthia cole jensen beach tagcynthia cole missing tagcynthia cole septic system tagKeoki Hilo Demich tagKeoki Hilo Demich charged tagKeoki Hilo Demich cynthia cole tagKeoki Hilo Demich murder tagwoman found septic system tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers