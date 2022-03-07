Menu

Crime

5 youths taken into custody, lockdown lifted after threat at Brampton high school: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 3:09 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say five youths have been taken into custody after a Brampton high school was placed on lockdown over a threat.

In a series of tweets Monday, Peel Regional Police said Fletchers Public Secondary School in the Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway area had been placed under lockdown after officers received reports of a threat.

The school remained on lockdown for nearly an hour as police investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update just before 4 p.m., police said several youths have been taken into custody.

Trending Stories

The force said officers remained on scene and were “removing the school from lockdown status.”

Police said no charges have been laid yet, but that the investigation remains ongoing.

