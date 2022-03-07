5 youths taken into custody, lockdown lifted after threat at Brampton high school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say five youths have been taken into custody after a Brampton high school was placed on lockdown over a threat.

In a series of tweets Monday, Peel Regional Police said Fletchers Public Secondary School in the Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway area had been placed under lockdown after officers received reports of a threat.

The school remained on lockdown for nearly an hour as police investigated.

– To repeat: Lockdown has been lifted

– #PRP have 5 youths in custody

– No charges laid at this time, though investigation remains ongoing — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 7, 2022

In an update just before 4 p.m., police said several youths have been taken into custody.

The force said officers remained on scene and were “removing the school from lockdown status.”

Police said no charges have been laid yet, but that the investigation remains ongoing.