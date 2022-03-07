Portage man hospitalized after crashing snowmobile into trees

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Portage la Prairie man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing a snowmobile into a cluster of trees, RCMP said.

Officers were called to a private property near Road 58 N in the Portage municipality Monday morning, where the incident had taken place.

The man, who police said wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was rushed to hospital.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

1:52 Snowmobile crashes in Manitoba Snowmobile crashes in Manitoba – Feb 22, 2022