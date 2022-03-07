Portage man hospitalized after crashing snowmobile into trees

A Portage la Prairie man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing a snowmobile into a cluster of trees, RCMP said.
Officers were called to a private property near Road 58 N in the Portage municipality Monday morning, where the incident had taken place.
The man, who police said wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was rushed to hospital.
Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.
