Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Portage man hospitalized after crashing snowmobile into trees

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 2:54 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A Portage la Prairie man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing a snowmobile into a cluster of trees, RCMP said.

Officers were called to a private property near Road 58 N in the Portage municipality Monday morning, where the incident had taken place.

Read more: Safety is key while snowmobiling in Manitoba: Snoman

The man, who police said wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was rushed to hospital.

Trending Stories

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Snowmobile crashes in Manitoba' Snowmobile crashes in Manitoba
Snowmobile crashes in Manitoba – Feb 22, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagCrash tagRCMP Manitoba tagPortage la Prairie tagSingle-Vehicle Collision tagSnowmobile Crash tagPortage la Prairie RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Traffic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers