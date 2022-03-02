How Albertans can help support Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

As Albertans and those around the world watch the conflict in Ukraine from afar, many can’t help but wonder what they can do to help.

From people donating time or money, to businesses donating part of their proceeds, there are a number of ways Albertans can show their support.

Here’s a quick look at a few ways people can help, and businesses who are collecting items and money to donate to humanitarian aid.

Donate to the Red Cross

Last week, the government of Canada announced it will match donations individuals make to the Canadian Red Cross to help bring humanitarian relief to Ukraine.

Individual donations made between Feb. 24 and March 18 will be matched to a maximum of $10 million.

Donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can be made on the Canadian Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Canada-Ukraine Foundation

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation has created a GoFundMe and donation portal to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need in Ukraine.

Confetti Sweets

Sherwood Park’s Confetti Sweets is selling six packs of blue and yellow sprinkle cookies for $10, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

Yo Baba!

Yo Baba! in Edmonton specializes in Ukrainian food. It has launched the #borschtforukraine campaign with 100 per cent of its borscht sales being donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

Red Sparrow Gallery

Lorraine Shulba at Edmonton’s Red Sparrow Gallery is half of the money she collects from sales of her sunflower prints to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.

Meest Edmonton

Meest Edmonton is offering free shipping for all individuals and organizations who want to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Hansen Distillery

As many liquor stores move to ban the sale of Russian-made liquors, Hansen Distillery in Edmonton said it has seen a spike in interest in its Alberta-made vodka.

As a result, the distillery is donating $5 from each bottle it sells of its Barn Owl Gold Vodka to the Canadian Red Cross.

Arcadia Brewing

Edmonton’s Arcadia Brewing Co. is donating $2 from each four-pack of its hybrid sour sold to Save the Children Ukraine.

The brewery admitted on social media the Love Ire & Sour didn’t turn out exactly how they wanted, so it was pulled from the shelves. The four packs are now on special for $12 each.

Do you know of an Alberta business that is supporting humanitarian aid in Ukraine? Email the details to Caley Gibson.