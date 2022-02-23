Edmonton Oilers’ multi-day 50/50 to support veterans, first responders, health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has partnered with two organizations for a multi-day 50/50 raffle in support of veterans, first responders and front-line health-care workers.

The EOCF, Wounded Warriors Canada and Operation Frontline Impact are running the Mega Multi-Day 50/50 from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 11 p.m. Saturday, March 5.

The jackpot will roll over each day, to what the EOCF said could be a potentially record-setting final total.

Additional early bird prizes (listed below) will also be up for grabs.

The net proceeds of the raffle will support Alberta’s veterans, first responders, health-care professionals and their families through Wounded Warriors Canada and Operation Frontline Impact. Additional net proceeds will also support the MS Society of Canada.

EOCF board chair Corey Smith said the organization is grateful to the front-line workers who have helped the public through the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years and couldn’t think of a better cause to support through the fundraiser.

“This is a chance for Albertans to say thank you and help ensure these true heroes and their families have the support they need to manage the immense physical and mental toll that comes with being a first responder,” Smith said in a news release.

Wounded Warriors Canada provides mental-health services for the nation’s veterans, first responders and their families. The executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada said the pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on first responders.

“Often overlooked are the children exposed to the secondary effects of trauma as a result of living with a first responder parent struggling with an operational stress injury such as PTSD,” said Scott Maxwell.

“Our Warrior Kids Camp and Virtual programs are made possible through partnerships and we are extremely proud to partner with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation on this important multi-day 50/50.”

Operation Frontline Impact consists of 39 foundations across northern Alberta dedicated to supporting the health-care teams who have been fighting against COVID-19.

“As we approach the two-year mark of this unrelenting battle, our level of gratitude soars when we see Albertans and organizations like the EOCF continuing to support the mental and physical well-being of our exhausted staff that provide life-saving care day in and day out at our province’s hospitals,” said Sharlene Rutherford, president and CEO of the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation.

The MS Society provides services to people with multiple sclerosis and their families and funds research to find the cause and cure for this disease.

Albertans who purchase their tickets early will be automatically entered in to the following early bird draws:

Wednesday, Feb. 23 before 7:30 p.m. MT: Ford Mustang ($37,395 value)

Saturday, Feb. 26 before 12 p.m. MT: $5,000

Saturday, Feb. 26 before 5 p.m. MT: $5,000

Sunday, Feb. 27 before 1 p.m. MT: 2022 SKI-DOO Summit from Martin Motor Sports ($16,449 value)

Tuesday, March 1 before 8 p.m. MT: $15,000

Thursday, March 3 before 8 p.m. MT: $10,000

Saturday, March 5 before 7 p.m. MT: Scotiabank Suite for 12 for an Oilers Home Game plus a $1,000 Food & Beverage credit ($9,600 value)

Anyone who buys $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive a $25 Canadian Brewhouse gift card (with a maximum of one gift card per Edmonton Oilers game during the multi-day 50/50).

Tickets can be purchased on the Edmonton Oilers website.