SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Perspectives

Cultural education at the heart of B.C. Indigenous-led child welfare program

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'The cultural impact of Kw’umut Lelum' The cultural impact of Kw’umut Lelum
More and more people are learning to embrace their cultural heritage and background, and it's hoped that will be part of the Kw'umut Lelum's legacy after the Indigenous agency took over the child care system for nine First Nations along the east coast of Vancouver Island. Jay Durant has more in This is BC.

Since Kw’umut Lelum took over child and family welfare services for nine First Nations along the east coast of Vancouver Island, they’ve been able to help many children reconnect with their community and culture.

From carving to learning languages to Indigenous aquaculture, many of the children are getting their first crack at traditional cultural experiences, and and it’s having a huge impact.

Read more: Syrian refugee privately sponsored to come to B.C. now making a difference in the north

“You can see a little boost of pride in them a little bounce in their step,” Kw’umut Lelum Executive Director Bill Yoachim told Global’s This is BC.

Through a variety of programming, Kw’umut Lelum is changing the lives of children in the care system, giving them the chance to learn about their Coast Salish traditions through initiatives like the canoe journey.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re camping everyday, just surrounded by the culture,” Frankie Shaw, a former youth in care, said. “I had no idea that was even a thing.”

Click to play video: 'Musqueam Nation’s canoe racing dynasty' Musqueam Nation’s canoe racing dynasty
Musqueam Nation’s canoe racing dynasty – Jun 22, 2021

There’s been many success stories tied to this experience, but the experience of one child in particular stood out to Yoachim.

Trending Stories

“She said, ‘I don’t want to do this, I hate being bleep-bleep-bleep First Nations,” he recalled.

“Two weeks later … she was at the front of the canoe, sitting and drumming with the elder, asking him to show her, following protocol with tears in her eyes.”

Read more: ‘It’s beyond words’: Beloved B.C. basketball coach makes court comeback after losing vision

The focus on language revitalization is another key and growing component of the program. Kw’umut Lelum is about to launch a new app that will allow students in the program to continue learning on their own time.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s nice to see their self esteem boosted, you can definitely see it in their smiles,” Yoachim said.

Click to play video: 'This Is BC: Cheam Canoes are restoring paddling pride among indigenous people' This Is BC: Cheam Canoes are restoring paddling pride among indigenous people
This Is BC: Cheam Canoes are restoring paddling pride among indigenous people – Oct 12, 2021

Re-connecting kids with their cultural identity remains at the core, but they’re expanding by incorporating healthy western lifestyles into the program like hiking and mountain biking. New ideas to help continue changing the future for so many children.

Read more: Hope, B.C. man making waves building racing canoes

“There’s a million different ways my life could have gone, and I don’t like thinking about it,” Shaw said.

Yoachim said the biggest payoff is seeing kids in the program develop physical and intellectual skills, and do things like graduate high school and move on to post-secondary.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m really proud of what I’m seeing amongst the nine nations, and these young ones going on to have the life they deserve,” he said.

To contact Jay Durant with a story idea for This is BC, email him details and contact information at thisisbc@globalnews.ca

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
This is BC tagThis is BC Jay Durant tagThis is BC stories tagThis is BC with Jay Durant tagJay Durant This is BC tagKids in Care tagthis is bc global news tagindigenous child welfare tagyouth in care tagKw’umut Lelum tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers