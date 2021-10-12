SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Hope, B.C. man making waves building racing canoes

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 10:12 pm
Click to play video: 'This Is BC: Cheam Canoes are restoring paddling pride among indigenous people' This Is BC: Cheam Canoes are restoring paddling pride among indigenous people
Hope may be an odd place to find racing canoes. But that is where you find Rick Quipp whose handmade canoes are in big demand. He's the supplier to a number of race winners. It all began as a way to help youth in his community and has taken off.

There have been a lot of busy days in the shop behind Rick Quipp’s house in Hope, B.C. It was just a few years ago when he got serious about building racing canoes.

“My goal was to bring it back to my reserve, the canoe racing, the canoe culture,” Quipp said.

And now the phone has been ringing off the hook with orders from First Nation racing clubs throughout the Fraser Valley.

“This one is only an hour away, maybe, two,” said Quipp pointing to a nearly completed canoe.

It’s been tough to keep up with demand. Quipp and his crew have another 12 canoes to make after the three he’s currently working on are finished.

“Single, doubles, six-man, 11-man, ocean canoes,” said Arthur Humphreys, another canoe builder who is helping out.

Quipp started building to promote a healthy lifestyle for younger generations. And it’s helped bring the Cheam community together

“Life, culture, history, family,” said Xótxwes of the Cheam First Nation. “As soon as you have one you get that bond.”

These are champion canoes. Quipp’s nephew Jonathon Prest won practically every race he entered this year. Quipp is quick to point out that it’s all of the training he does, but there seems to be something special in the design of his cedar strip canoes.

“How do you make a fast canoe? One elder told me to look at the belly of a fish, study the fish,” Quipp said.

Quipp never thought he would be this busy.

His goal has grown into something so much more.

To contact Jay Durant with a story idea for This is BC, email him details and contact information at thisisbc@globalnews.ca

