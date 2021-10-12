Hope, B.C. man making waves building racing canoes

Send this page to someone via email

There have been a lot of busy days in the shop behind Rick Quipp’s house in Hope, B.C. It was just a few years ago when he got serious about building racing canoes.

“My goal was to bring it back to my reserve, the canoe racing, the canoe culture,” Quipp said.

And now the phone has been ringing off the hook with orders from First Nation racing clubs throughout the Fraser Valley.

“This one is only an hour away, maybe, two,” said Quipp pointing to a nearly completed canoe.

It’s been tough to keep up with demand. Quipp and his crew have another 12 canoes to make after the three he’s currently working on are finished.

“Single, doubles, six-man, 11-man, ocean canoes,” said Arthur Humphreys, another canoe builder who is helping out.

Story continues below advertisement

2:19 This is BC: Burnaby Central Railway recruiting new members to keep future on track This is BC: Burnaby Central Railway recruiting new members to keep future on track

Quipp started building to promote a healthy lifestyle for younger generations. And it’s helped bring the Cheam community together

“Life, culture, history, family,” said Xótxwes of the Cheam First Nation. “As soon as you have one you get that bond.”

These are champion canoes. Quipp’s nephew Jonathon Prest won practically every race he entered this year. Quipp is quick to point out that it’s all of the training he does, but there seems to be something special in the design of his cedar strip canoes.

“How do you make a fast canoe? One elder told me to look at the belly of a fish, study the fish,” Quipp said.

Story continues below advertisement

Quipp never thought he would be this busy.

His goal has grown into something so much more.

2:27 This Is BC: Alchemy of silver singles becoming a golden couple This Is BC: Alchemy of silver singles becoming a golden couple

To contact Jay Durant with a story idea for This is BC, email him details and contact information at thisisbc@globalnews.ca