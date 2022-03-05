Shuswap bookstore releases surveillance video following repeated thefts

Send this page to someone via email

A bookstore in the Shuswap is asking for public help after stating it’s been a victim of repeated theft over the past few months.

On its Facebook page, Bookingham Palace in Salmon Arm posted security video of someone suspected of stealing Marvel and DC graphic novels. Graphic novels are illustrated — akin to comic books

According to the store, the posted video was recorded on Thursday, March 3, at 11:43 a.m., and eight graphic novels were stolen that day.

However, a store manager said around 40 have been stolen in the last few months. However, there wasn’t video surveillance until recently.

“We installed a camera a month ago and finally caught them in the act this morning,” reads the store’s Facebook post. “They’re in and out of our store in less than a minute. They are wearing a mask so it’s hard to identify them, does anyone recognize this person?”

The manager told Global News it’s odd to see so much material go missing from one section of the store.

The bookstore has contacted the Salmon Arm RCMP regarding the thefts.

In an email to Global News, Salmon Arm RCMP said “any information that we receive from the public helps us to recover property like this and keep our community safe.”

