Rare comic books worth $50K stolen in Calgary robbery

Calgary police said a man was left with minor injuries after three comic books, worth a total of $50,000, were stolen from him in the southeast part of the city.

At 8 p.m. on March 11, the victim was leaving Alpha Comics when two men grabbed him from behind, took the briefcase with the comic books inside and threw the victim to the ground, police said.

Rare comic books were stolen from a man in southeast Calgary on March 11. Calgary Police Service

Police said the suspects went to a nearby vehicle but ran away from the scene after they realized the victim was watching them.

According to police, the stolen comic books are:

Fantastic Four #1 with a CGC number of 2074628001 and grade of 6.5

Fantastic Four #2 with a CGC number of 2041541001 and grade of 5.5

Fantastic Four #13 with a CGC number of 204154003 and grade of 4.5

The owner of the suspect vehicle later returned to the scene and was arrested, police said, but the other suspect hasn’t been found.

Rifahie Al-Rifahie, 20, of Calgary has been charged with robbery.

Officers added that the stolen comic books have not been recovered.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Calgary Police or Crime Stoppers.