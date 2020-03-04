Calgary police release CCTV footage of distinctive gold truck theft

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police hope CCTV footage will help identify a suspect in connection with the theft of a distinctively gold truck.

On Feb. 1, the truck was stolen from the Divita Auto Design Shop compound. Police said a suspect broke into the yard, loaded the truck onto a flatbed trailer and towed it away using a green Dodge Ram.

The stolen truck was a 2018 Dodge Ram with custom gold paint and several more after-market alterations, including a noticeable lift.

The truck was found by police near McLean Creek on Thursday. They said it was heavily damaged.

Police said the stolen truck is easily identifiable and hope the CCTV footage will prompt residents to call in any sightings of the suspect.

The suspect vehicle is described as a green Dodge Ram, with lighter-colour panelling on the sides.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.