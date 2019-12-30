Menu

Crime

Calgary-area police hoping to return stolen superhero comics to ‘a child out there’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 10:01 pm
Updated December 30, 2019 10:03 pm
Calgary-area police hoping to return stolen superhero comics to ‘a child out there’
WATCH ABOVE: They were seized during a drug bust and now police in the Calgary area are trying to get some comic books back to their rightful owner. As Gil Tucker reports, officers say getting them back could bring a young collector a real boost.

Police at a First Nation on the western edge of Calgary are looking for help returning some stolen comic books to their rightful owner, a person they believe to be a child or teen.

The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service seized the comics collection during a drug bust.

“It’s 33 Marvel comic books, mostly Avengers and Captain America and some others series in there, and they’re all in very good to perfect condition,” Cpl. John Prystayko said. “And my research says that these are all from 2014,’15,’16, so they’re not terribly old.”

As collectibles go, the comics aren’t particularly valuable. Prystayko estimates they’re worth about $300, but the officer is eager to get them back to their owner because of how important the comics might be to them.

“I think the reason why I’m a police officer is because my house was broken into when I was a little guy, and the police were not able to find anything,” Prystayko said. “I think there’s a child out there that would really like to have these back, that’s for sure.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who knows anything that might help return the comics to their owner is asked to contact the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service.

“What I’ve done with this collection is I removed a notable item from the collection,” Prystayko said. “So if somebody wants to claim these items they just have to identify what’s not here. To the owner it would be very obvious.”

Prystayko said if the owner doesn’t come forward, he’d like to donate the collection to a women’s emergency shelter.

“Give it to some kids that are having some difficult times,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about, if you ask me.”

 

 

