2 arrested in Ontario-wide counterfeit licence plate investigation

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Peel Regional Police have arrested two individuals in connection with counterfeit licence plates that are linked to multiple criminal investigations across Canada.

Police began a months-long investigation that culminated in a search warrant on April 7. Officers attended two addresses in Hamilton believed to be associated with an online business producing and selling counterfeit licence plates, police say.

Two individuals were arrested and charged with unlawfully making marks, selling or possessing counterfeit marks, affixing a mark and possession of property obtained by crime.

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Both accused were released pending future court appearances.

During the investigation, police say they seized items used to produce and distribute counterfeit licence plates, currency, plate-pressing equipment, fraudulent blank plates, promotional materials, vehicles and other related items.

“Counterfeit licence plates pose a serious threat to public safety,” PRP Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a press release. “This investigation underscores the strong collaboration between our specialized units and frontline officers, and our shared commitment to identifying those responsible and holding them fully accountable.”

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Police allege the counterfeit licence plates have been used in offences involving fraud, organized auto theft, violence and firearms.

In one incident on June 12, 2025, a driver operating a stolen vehicle equipped with counterfeit plates fled from police while impaired. The driver collided with several other vehicles before crashing into a pole. The driver was arrested after attempting to take control of another vehicle.

Police say the counterfeit licence plates are associated with multiple criminal investigations across Canada, including more than 30 in Ontario.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.