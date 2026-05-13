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Crime

Child in hospital, woman arrested after police descend on Toronto home

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 13, 2026 10:11 am
1 min read
Scarborough child View image in full screen
A Toronto police car remains at the scene of a home in Scarborough on May 13. Police said they were called to the Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area on Tuesday morning for reports of a child hurt. Megan King/Global News
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A child was taken to hospital and a woman was arrested after Toronto police descended on a home Tuesday morning.

Police told Global News Wednesday its officers were called to a home near Midland and Steeles avenues at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday.

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A child was taken to hospital where they remain, and a woman was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing, and police were seen at the scene Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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