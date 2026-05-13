Child in hospital, woman arrested after police descend on Toronto home

A child was taken to hospital and a woman was arrested after Toronto police descended on a home Tuesday morning.
Police told Global News Wednesday its officers were called to a home near Midland and Steeles avenues at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday.
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A child was taken to hospital where they remain, and a woman was arrested.
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The investigation is ongoing, and police were seen at the scene Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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