Calgary police seek to identify couple involved in alleged repeat liquor store thefts

Calgary police are searching for a couple after high-end bottles of scotch and whiskey were stolen from several stores over the past month.

Police said Tuesday that at least six Liquor Depot stores were hit across the city:

Dec. 4 at 11:50 a.m. – Liquor Depot, 120 36 St. S.E.

Dec. 17 at 7:15 p.m. – Riverbend Liquor Depot, 8338 18 St. S.E.

Dec. 20 at 8:50 p.m. – Dover Liquor Depot, 3525 26 Ave. S.E.

Dec. 23 at 9:20 p.m. – Elbow Drive Liquor Depot, 10233 Elbow Dr. S.W.

Dec. 26 at noon – Altadore Liquor Depot, 3504 19 St. S.W.

Dec. 27 at 10:50 p.m. – North Hill Liquor Depot, 1636 14 Ave. N.W.

Police believe both the man and the woman are in their 20s. The woman has glasses and long, dark hair. The man has blond hair.

Officers did not provide a dollar amount for the stolen liquor.

If you have any information, call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.