Saskatoon braces for additional 15 cm of snow following Environment Canada warning

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Saskatoon says crews are working to keep priority streets clear as the city remains under a snowfall warning.

The snow started overnight and roughly five centimetres had fallen by the time the Friday morning commute started.

Environment Canada said up to 15 additional centimetres could fall by Friday evening.

City officials said crews spent the night plowing Circle Drive and applying de-icing material on high traffic streets, bridges and intersections.

Crews will spend Friday focusing on keeping Circle Drive driving lanes clear along with streets with three or more driving lanes in each direction, including Idylwyld Drive, College Drive and 22nd Street.

Story continues below advertisement

A snow event is expected to be declared once the snow stops. Officials said that is when city-wide snow clearing will start on priority streets and city-maintained sidewalks.

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system tracking along the international border will continue to bring snow to most of southern Saskatchewan on Friday.

Reduced visibility was reported on all highways in the Saskatoon region.

Icy or slippery sections, heavy snow, loose snow, snowdrifts, swirling snow, and drifting snow were also being reported by the Highway Hotline.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.