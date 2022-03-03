Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warning for parts of Saskatchewan, up to 20 cm possible

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 9:37 am
Click to play video: 'Snowfall warning for parts of Saskatchewan, up to 20 cm possible' Snowfall warning for parts of Saskatchewan, up to 20 cm possible
WATCH: Up to 20 centimetres of snow is possible in some regions of Saskatchewan as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning.

Parts of Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning, with up to 20 centemetres possible in some regions.

Environment Canada says the heaviest accumulations are expected to start Thursday night, stretching from the Battlefords region southeastwards, through Regina and toward Weyburn and Carlyle.

Heavy snow could also make its way into Saskatoon by Friday morning.

Read more: Should snow be removed from residential streets routinely in Saskatoon?

Snow has already started in the southwest corner of the province along the slow-moving frontal boundary.

Trending Stories

Officials said extra care should be taken when heading out on highways as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

They also said visibility could be suddenly reduced at times in the heavy snow.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSnow tagSaskatoon Weather tagSaskatchewan Weather tagRegina weather tagSnowfall Warning tagSaskatchwean Snowfall Warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers