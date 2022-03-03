Snowfall warning for parts of Saskatchewan, up to 20 cm possible

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning, with up to 20 centemetres possible in some regions.

Environment Canada says the heaviest accumulations are expected to start Thursday night, stretching from the Battlefords region southeastwards, through Regina and toward Weyburn and Carlyle.

Heavy snow could also make its way into Saskatoon by Friday morning.

Snow has already started in the southwest corner of the province along the slow-moving frontal boundary.

Officials said extra care should be taken when heading out on highways as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

They also said visibility could be suddenly reduced at times in the heavy snow.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

