Traffic

Oakville Transit workers back at work, service free in March due to inconvenience of strike

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 9:25 am
Oakville transit is back on the road after the town and the local bus workers union ratified a tentative agreement on Mar. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Oakville transit is back on the road after the town and the local bus workers union ratified a tentative agreement on Mar. 3, 2022. Oakville Transit

Oakville Transit drivers and maintenance workers went back to work Friday morning after a 16-day strike ended with the union and bus operator reaching a deal Wednesday.

Residents are getting free rides with the return of conventional, home-to-hub and specialized buses for the remainder of March.

“In addition, customers who purchased a monthly paper pass for February and/or March will be provided with an equivalent free monthly pass for use in April or May,” Commissioner Phoebe Fu said in a release.

“Customers can come to the transit office on Wyecroft Road starting March 4 with proof of purchase to obtain the free monthly pass(es).”

Those who purchase monthly passes through PRESTO will have their accounts reimbursed. The operator says the credit may take four to six weeks to be processed.

A new tentative deal was ratified by Unifor Local 1256 members and Oakville’s town council on Thursday.

Around 180 bus drivers from the local were off the job citing the need for higher wages, top-up pay for drivers working 38 hours or more, and more paid sick days.

Oakville tagHalton Region tagtransit strike tagTown of Oakville tagOakville Transit tagoakville transit strike tagphoebe fu tagtim mitchell tagunifor local 1256 tag

