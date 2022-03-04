Oakville Transit workers back at work, service free in March due to inconvenience of strike

Send this page to someone via email

Oakville Transit drivers and maintenance workers went back to work Friday morning after a 16-day strike ended with the union and bus operator reaching a deal Wednesday.

Residents are getting free rides with the return of conventional, home-to-hub and specialized buses for the remainder of March.

The Town of Oakville and Unifor Local 1256 have reached an agreement, ending two-week transit strike. Ride Oakville Transit for free until the end of March when buses return to service Friday, March 4. More details: https://t.co/GVzgwyLlws pic.twitter.com/scMrzH5Zof — Oakville Transit (@oakvilletransit) March 4, 2022

“In addition, customers who purchased a monthly paper pass for February and/or March will be provided with an equivalent free monthly pass for use in April or May,” Commissioner Phoebe Fu said in a release.

“Customers can come to the transit office on Wyecroft Road starting March 4 with proof of purchase to obtain the free monthly pass(es).”

Those who purchase monthly passes through PRESTO will have their accounts reimbursed. The operator says the credit may take four to six weeks to be processed.

A new tentative deal was ratified by Unifor Local 1256 members and Oakville’s town council on Thursday.

Around 180 bus drivers from the local were off the job citing the need for higher wages, top-up pay for drivers working 38 hours or more, and more paid sick days.