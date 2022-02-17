Menu

Canada

Picket lines up, no bus service as Oakville Transit workers begin strike

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 9:34 am
Oakville transit alerted riders that they'll have to make alternate travel arrangements in light of a work stoppage on Feb. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Oakville transit alerted riders that they'll have to make alternate travel arrangements in light of a work stoppage on Feb. 17, 2022. Oakville Transit

Oakville Transit drivers and maintenance workers are now on strike and municipal staff have told customers to make alternative travel arrangements.

Unifor Local 1256 gave strike notice on Monday after the transit company’s latest offer was rejected by its members.

Around 180 bus drivers from the local are now off the job citing the need for higher wages, top-up pay for drivers working 38 hours or more, and more paid sick days.

“No one should be surprised that these essential workers at Oakville Transit are frustrated and rejected the company’s offer,” said Tim Mitchell, Unifor National Representative, in a release on Monday.

“The issues on the table are both monetary in nature as well as related to working conditions, at a time of uncertainty, with COVID fatigue and high inflation.”

Read more: Here are Ontario’s loosened restrictions, capacity limits as of Feb. 17

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers.

Regular bus service has been halted as well as the “Home to Hub” service.

Oakville Transit’s specialized care-A-van service will continue to operate for dialysis appointments only.

“We are extremely disappointed that Unifor members have turned down a fair and reasonable settlement after bargaining in good faith,” Oakville transit commissioner Phoebe Fu said in a statement.

“The town remains prepared to meet with the union to reach a resolution and get Oakville Transit services back on the road.”

