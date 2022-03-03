Menu

Crime

2nd teen charged after Toronto transit worker attacked and stabbed: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'TTC union joins Canada-wide call for better protection on the job' TTC union joins Canada-wide call for better protection on the job
WATCH ABOVE: Transit unions across Canada say assaults on transit workers are on the rise. Members are now calling on all levels of government to create a safety task force. Marianne Dimain has more – Feb 23, 2022

A second teen boy has been charged after a Toronto transit worker was attacked and stabbed last month, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the area of Keele Street and Gulliver Road shortly before 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.

A group boarded a TTC bus and got into an argument with the operator, police allege.

Read more: 14-year-old boy charged after Toronto transit operator stabbed multiple times: police

Duty Insp. Richard Harris previously told reporters an argument erupted as a result of a fare dispute.

Police said the group then attacked the TTC employee and during the attack, he was stabbed.

A 14-year-old Toronto boy was previously arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

On Thursday, police announced that a 15-year-old Toronto boy was arrested on Feb. 23 in connection with the investigation.

He is facing an assault charge and is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.

Read more: Toronto transit employee stabbed multiple times after fare dispute: police

Both of the suspects cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Meanwhile, police said the stabbing victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation into is ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'TTC driver stabbed over fare dispute' TTC driver stabbed over fare dispute
TTC driver stabbed over fare dispute – Feb 16, 2022
