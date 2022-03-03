2nd teen charged after Toronto transit worker attacked and stabbed: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A second teen boy has been charged after a Toronto transit worker was attacked and stabbed last month, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the area of Keele Street and Gulliver Road shortly before 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.

A group boarded a TTC bus and got into an argument with the operator, police allege.

Duty Insp. Richard Harris previously told reporters an argument erupted as a result of a fare dispute.

Police said the group then attacked the TTC employee and during the attack, he was stabbed.

A 14-year-old Toronto boy was previously arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, police announced that a 15-year-old Toronto boy was arrested on Feb. 23 in connection with the investigation.

He is facing an assault charge and is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.

Both of the suspects cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Meanwhile, police said the stabbing victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation into is ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

2:29 TTC driver stabbed over fare dispute TTC driver stabbed over fare dispute – Feb 16, 2022