Toronto transit employee rushed to hospital after stabbing: police

Toronto police say a TTC employee was rushed to hospital after a stabbing Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Gulliver Road shortly before 1 p.m.
Police said the victim was being rushed to hospital via an emergency run.
Toronto paramedics said a man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.
Police said a male suspect fled the scene on foot and was described as being in his early teens with a slim build. He was reportedly wearing a white top and jeans.
The incident comes just one week after a 46-year-old TTC employee was stabbed twice in the back at Dupont Station.
