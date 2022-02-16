Menu

Crime

Toronto transit employee rushed to hospital after stabbing: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 1:43 pm
The scene of the stabbing on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the stabbing on Wednesday. Phil Pang / Global News

Toronto police say a TTC employee was rushed to hospital after a stabbing Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Gulliver Road shortly before 1 p.m.

Police said the victim was being rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Read more: 46-year-old TTC employee rushed to hospital after being stabbed at Dupont station

Toronto paramedics said a man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said a male suspect fled the scene on foot and was described as being in his early teens with a slim build. He was reportedly wearing a white top and jeans.

The incident comes just one week after a 46-year-old TTC employee was stabbed twice in the back at Dupont Station.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
