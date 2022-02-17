Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway needs better plowing: city councillor

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg city councillor wants the province to step up winter maintenance on the Perimeter Highway.

Janice Lukes, who represents Waverley West, says plows largely work during the day, which can render that stretch of highway dangerous after hours for the 25,000 to 35,000 vehicles that drive there every day.

“Just two days ago, I was on the Perimeter at 7:30 in the evening. It was a sheet of ice. A semi had jackknifed, hit cars,” Lukes told Global News Thursday.

“It’s really concerning to me.”

She acknowledges maintenance crews face safety concerns like poor visibility and potential collisions, but adds Manitobans and transport trucks continue driving there throughout day and night.

The Perimeter serves as a crucial corridor for the growing transportation industry, Lukes said, as it becomes a key link in the multi-modal global distribution hub called CentrePort.

“It’s a balancing act, but you know what? There have been crashes.”

Lukes suggests the province consider hiring contractors to plow the Perimeter outside regular business hours.

Global News has reached out to the province for comment.

