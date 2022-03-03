RCMP provide update after deadly shootout in western Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they seized guns and drugs after an officer was wounded and a suspect was killed during a shootout in western Saskatchewan.

Gunfire was exchanged when the RCMP executed a search warrant in Waseca on Feb. 26 during a drug and weapons trafficking investigation.

Police said a man who exited a building did not comply with officer’s commands and displayed a weapon.

The 33-year-old man from the Lloydminster area was killed in the exchange.

His family was notified and the RCMP has called for an independent investigation into the shooting.

Police said the officer who was wounded was struck in the head with a bullet.

Story continues below advertisement

He was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP said no additional details or updates on the officer’s condition will be provided.

Police said the investigation that started in October 2021 resulted in three search warrants being executed on Feb. 26 — two in Lloydminster and one in Waseca.

Nine firearms, multiple prohibited weapons, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and body armour were seized, RCMP said Wednesday.

Drugs, including cocaine and meth, and two stolen vehicles were also seized, police said.

Two people were arrested in Lloydminster.

Laquita Angus, 25, is facing nine charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unlicensed possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Laquita Angus is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

Delaney Agnus, 18, is facing charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and failing to comply with a release order, and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Three people were arrested in Waseca.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said one man, 20-year-old Odell Agnus, was arrested on warrants from Turtleford RCMP. The nature of those warrants were not released by police.

The RCMP said the names of the other two people arrested in Waseca are not being provided at this time as the investigation is ongoing.