Edmonton man charged with armed robbery in Eatonia, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan RCMP have released more information behind the increased police presence in downtown Kindersley, Sask. on Friday.

According to a release, Kindersley RCMP officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in Eatonia, Sask., on Thursday at 11:20 p.m.

The suspect had left the business before police were called.

Read more: Kindersley RCMP resolve potential armed and barricaded situation

Police were able to identify the location of the suspect through investigation and immediately attended that location — an apartment on the 100 block of Main Street in Kindersley.

Around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, the roads around the apartment were blocked with the help of Rosetown Traffic Services and the Town of Kindersley.

Story continues below advertisement

Local residents and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Around 9:30 a.m., the suspect was found in the apartment by the Saskatchewan RCMP critical incident program and arrested without incident. RCMP say cash and a handgun were sized during a subsequent search of the apartment.

Joel Roland Reed, also known as Joel Woodburn, a 31-year-old from Edmonton, was charged following the incident.

Read more: 2 vehicles damaged during ammunition test at RCMP Academy in Regina

Reed is charged with the following:

1 count of robbery with firearm for a criminal organization

1 count of disguise with intent to commit offence

1 count of pointing a firearm

1 count of using a firearm in the commission of an offence

1 count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

1 count of possession of a weapon contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization

Reed was also wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. Reed is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court to face all charges on Thursday.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement