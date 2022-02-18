Menu

Comments

Crime

Kindersley RCMP resolve potential armed and barricaded situation

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 12:32 pm
An earlier news release sent at 5:30 a.m. said RCMP officers and Rosetown Traffic Services were responding to the situation on the 110th block of Main Street. View image in full screen
An earlier news release sent at 5:30 a.m. said RCMP officers and Rosetown Traffic Services were responding to the situation on the 110th block of Main Street. Nick Nielsen / westcentralonline

Kindersley, Sask. RCMP resolved a “potential armed and barricaded situation” Friday morning at an apartment building.

An earlier news release sent at 5:30 a.m. said RCMP officers and Rosetown Traffic Services were responding to the situation on the 110th block of Main Street.

Read more: Man arrested in Penticton, B.C. following morning standoff: RCMP

At 10:20 a.m., RCMP said the situation had been resolved and the suspect was apprehended without incident. There were no reported injuries.

Kindersley RCMP thanked the public for cooperating with police officers and Rosetown Traffic Services and the Town of Kindersley for helping them resolve the situation safely.

