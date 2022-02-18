Kindersley RCMP resolve potential armed and barricaded situation

Send this page to someone via email

Kindersley, Sask. RCMP resolved a “potential armed and barricaded situation” Friday morning at an apartment building.

An earlier news release sent at 5:30 a.m. said RCMP officers and Rosetown Traffic Services were responding to the situation on the 110th block of Main Street.

At 10:20 a.m., RCMP said the situation had been resolved and the suspect was apprehended without incident. There were no reported injuries.

Kindersley RCMP thanked the public for cooperating with police officers and Rosetown Traffic Services and the Town of Kindersley for helping them resolve the situation safely.