Man arrested in Penticton, B.C. following morning standoff: RCMP

A man was arrested Saturday morning following a lengthy standoff in Penticton, B.C., police say.

According to the RCMP, officers were alerted to an incident along the 700 block of Winnipeg Street at approximately 4:30 a.m.

“Upon police arrival, it was learned that a male was at the residence, being assaultive and potentially had a firearm,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release that was issued shortly after 10 a.m.

A containment area was established and neighbours were notified to stay clear, say police, and officers tried to call the man out so he could be arrested.

The man didn’t comply and the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team was called in, along with crisis negotiators.

Police say the area was contained for a few hours, and, following numerous negotiation attempts, the 29-year-old man eventually surrendered and was arrested.

“We are fortunate no one was hurt during this situation,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck.

“Through the use of specialized resources available to the RCMP, we were able to promptly mitigate the risk to both the public and the police and ensure no one was injured.”

