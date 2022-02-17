2 vehicles damaged during ammunition test at RCMP Academy in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after RCMP said rounds breached an exterior wall at a test range in Regina during a routine ammunition test.

The rounds fired at the National Armoury test range, located at the RCMP Academy, struck two parked vehicles on Wednesday, one of which was occupied.

Support is being provided to those involved in the incident, the RCMP said in a release.

The National Armoury is separate from the firearms range used by the Cadet Training Program.

The Regina Police Service has been called in to investigate as the RCMP Academy is within its jurisdiction.

Occupational Health and Safety is also investigating.

The safety of everyone working and training and the academy is of the utmost importance to the force, the RCMP said.

