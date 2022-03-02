Menu

Entertainment

‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers melt down over most frustrating round ever

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 4:14 pm
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak is seen with contestants Thomas, Laura and Christopher.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak is seen with contestants Thomas, Laura and Christopher. Wheel of Fortune / Screengrab

Brace yourselves, folks. This might just be the most frustrating two minutes of television game show play you’ve ever seen.

The hot mess of spins and guesses went down on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, when contestants Thomas, Laura and Christopher tried to solve what many would consider a pretty solvable puzzle.

We join this saga near the end of said puzzle, as the contestants try to pin down the final four letters in “ANOTHER FEATHER IN YOUR CAP.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers melt down over most frustrating round ever - image
Wheel of Fortune / Screengrab

First up is Laura, who spins with the intent to solve.

“Another feather in your hat!” she yells out, confidently.

*Buzzer sound*

Read more: 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's awkward answer stuns crowd into silence

The wheel is turned over to Christopher, who also makes a wrong guess.

“No ‘G,'” replies host Pat Sajak.

Thomas takes a turn on the wheel, but hits a “Bankrupt.”

We’re back to Laura. She decides she’d like to solve.

“Another feather in your… lap?” she (wrongly) guesses, before handing over the wheel to Christopher.

Read more: 'Wheel Of Fortune' fans cry foul after contestant loses out due to 'dumb rule'

Poor Christopher takes another stab, this time asking for a “D.”

Womp, womp. There’s no D.

Thomas (who clearly is ready to solve the puzzle with the correct answer) spins a “Lose A Turn,” because of course he does.

Laura’s up again, and she correctly guesses a “P.” It seems like we’re getting somewhere!

‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers melt down over most frustrating round ever - image
Wheel of Fortune / Screengrab

“Another feather in your… map?” she guesses, clearly having no idea what the final word is supposed to be.

*Buzzer sound*

At this point, Sajak is not even surprised when Christopher’s next spin lands him a “Bankrupt.”

Read more: 'Wheel of Fortune' history made as 3 people win $100K 3 days in a row

Thomas, who has no money at this point, decides to spin and finally puts the “C” up on the board.

Thomas, now the hero of the night, solves the puzzle. FINALLY!

Of course, this string of frustrating gameplay had more than one viewer on the verge of a mental breakdown, and many took to Twitter to express their disbelief.

“God help us all,” wrote exasperated Frozen actor Josh Gad.

“I’d like to solve… ANOTHER FEATHER IN EVERYTHING BUT YOUR CAP,” another person joked.

Others screamed in disbelief at their televisions.

And some downloaded all the blame directly onto Laura – who, according to CBS, is the dean at a California high school.

CBS Morning News anchor Mike Curkow poked a bit of playful fun at the educator on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Protective of his contestants, Sajak took to Twitter Wednesday morning to remind viewers to play nice.

“It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” he wrote.

“Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio.”

Click to play video: 'Wheel of Fortune contestants makes history with multiple bonus round wins in a row' Wheel of Fortune contestants makes history with multiple bonus round wins in a row
