Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

‘Wheel of Fortune’ history made as 3 people win $100K 3 days in a row

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 3:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Wheel of Fortune contestants makes history with multiple bonus round wins in a row' Wheel of Fortune contestants makes history with multiple bonus round wins in a row
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Mark Bear made history on the show when he won $100,000 prize in the Bonus Round on Tuesday, one day after another contestant, Lisa Kramer, won her $100,000 on Monday’s Bonus Round, making two bonus round wins in a row for the first time in the show’s history. A third historic win in took place on Wednesday, with $100,000 prize going to a contestant from Oregon.

Wheel of Fortune had a new record set on Wednesday after a contestant became the third this week to cash in on the $100,000 grand prize.

Bree Yokouchi, an elementary school teacher from Portland, Ore., pulled the $100,000 grand prize envelope from the Bonus Wheel and completed her puzzle to claim the prize.

“I was just excited to be here this morning,” Yokouchi said in a statement. “But to be the third $100,000 winner in a row is just amazing!”

wheel of fortune winner Bree Yokouchi View image in full screen
Bree Yokouchi poses with her record-setting prize. Courtesy / Wheel of Fortune

Host Pat Sajak joked that he was going to leave the show, tossing the winning card behind him and briefly walking off the set. “I’m out of here. That’s it, I’m through,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“How are they doing this?” he also asked, clearly shocked.

Read more: Man on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ says he’s ‘trapped in a loveless marriage’

Lisa Kramer and Mark Baer were the other two contestants that struck the $100,000 payday this week.

After Wednesday’s win, the gameshow joked on Twitter that it was “running out of confetti.”

The show also confirmed that the wins set a record – never in the show’s 40-year history have $100,000 wins happened on consecutive nights, let alone in the same week.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

In a FaceTime call with his daughter Maggie on Wednesday evening, Sajak again expressed his surprise.

“I’m running out of words to describe my reaction. Stunned, surprised, I don’t know. It’s all inadequate,” he can be heard saying in the video, which Maggie shared to Twitter.

When Maggie asked her dad if it could happen again he said: “You mean four in a row, Maggie? That would be ridiculous. That would be virtually impossible.”

“You mean like three in a row was virtually impossible?” Maggie asked.

Read more: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant’s awkward answer stuns crowd into silence

Story continues below advertisement

“I see what you mean,” Pat said.

Can lightning strike in the same place four times?

We shall see.

Click to play video: 'Heartbreaking moment ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant fails solve attempt on a technicality' Heartbreaking moment ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant fails solve attempt on a technicality
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wheel of Fortune tagPat Sajak tag100000 tag$100000 winners wheel of fortune tagBree Yokouchi tagBree Yokouchi wheel of fortune tagwheel of fortune $100000 tagwheel of fortune winners tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers