‘Wheel Of Fortune’ fans cry foul after contestant loses out due to ‘dumb rule’

Wheel of Fortune fans weren’t happy with Wednesday’s episode of the popular game show.
Viewers called for a change of rules after a technicality cost another contestant — David Pederson — a win.
The rule in question was introduced in 2016 with the game show’s crossword puzzle format; Pederson lost out on the big money simply for adding the word “and” when he went to solve.
The crossword is a categorical list, often consisting of four words, so when Pederson answered “Soul, Flounder, Cod, and Catfish,” that was incorrect.
Host Pat Sajak replied, “No, sorry. That’s not right,” before another contestant was able to solve the puzzle.
“Our long-standing rule is that in order to have a correct puzzle solve, a contestant must say only what is on the board without adding words,” a spokesperson for the show previously told Fox News.
“Contestants are thoroughly briefed prior to the show, and Pat often reminds them of this rule when solving a puzzle in this particular category.”
See some viewers’ reactions below.
Despite some calling for the rule to be changed, others insisted the contestants should just listen to Sajak.
