Violent robberies at west Edmonton convenience stores have police searching for suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for help identifying two suspects from a couple of violent west end convenience store robberies earlier this year.

Both happened on Tuesday, Jan. 25, a few blocks apart.

Read more: Edmonton police release video of armed pharmacy robbery in Chappelle area

The first robbery happened just before 1 a.m. at a Circle K store near 182 Street and 89 Avenue in the Belmead neighbourhood.

The violent encounter was captured on security video released by police on Wednesday. (See in the video player above)

Police said the suspects reportedly entered the convenience store and demanded cash from the till.

View image in full screen Surveillance video image of an armed robbery at a Circle K store near 182 Street and 89 Avenue in the Belmead neighbourhood on Jan. 25, 2022. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

The first suspect threatened the clerk with a large knife.

Story continues below advertisement

At one point, police said the suspect held the knife to the clerk’s throat and later hit the clerk in the head. The clerk suffered minor injuries, police said.

View image in full screen Surveillance video image of an armed robbery at a Circle K store near 182 Street and 89 Avenue in the Belmead neighbourhood on Jan. 25, 2022. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

The second suspect went behind the till and grabbed cigarettes, and the two men then fled with the cash and cigarettes.

The first suspect is described as a 25- to 30-year-old man. Police said he was about five feet 10 inches tall and weighed around 165 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and tan gloves, and had black fabric wrapped around his face.

Read more: Police need help identifying suspect who robbed 3 south Edmonton pharmacies

The second suspect is described as a 20- to 25-year-old man who was least six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket with large white lettering and was wearing a white, patterned face mask.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Surveillance video image of an armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store near 172 Street and 95 Avenue in the west Edmonton Terra Losa area on Jan. 25, 2022. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

Shortly after the robbery in Belmead, police said the first suspect entered another Circle K convenience store near 172 Street and 95 Avenue, in the nearby Terra Losa area.

The suspect reportedly held a knife to the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect then reportedly emptied the register into a bag, grabbed several packs of cigarettes and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.