Regina’s Evraz Place changes name to the REAL District

After months of consultation, Evraz Place will change its name to the REAL District.

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) had originally planned to make the announcement later in the month but they stated due to the war in Ukraine, they felt it was important to “accelerate the announcement timeline.”

“We have valued our partnership with first Ipsco, and now Evraz, for the last 15 years,” stated Tim Reid, president and CEO of REAL.

“They stepped up at a time when our company needed a partner. This change is the culmination of extensive stakeholder engagement, months of work, and an agreement that had come to an end.”

REAL began as the Regina Agricultural and Industrial Exhibition Association 137 years ago and they will continue to be the name for the organization that operates the REAL District on behalf of the City of Regina as it signifies the geographic location of the property.

“We took a lot of time to weigh the value of naming rights versus our brand identity. We learned that less than half of the people we spoke to knew REAL operated the property or put on things like the QCX,” stated Reid.

“We value the corporate partnerships we currently have, and REAL District speaks to our role of developing our property and in bringing people together to create great memories and experiences.”

The REAL District name received overwhelming support from REAL stakeholders. It is also in line with the organization’s long-term site planning. The REAL District also changed their logo to represent being vibrant, modern, evolving, and the heart of Regina.

The REAL District brand will continue to roll out in the next while.

