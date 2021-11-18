New name revealed for Regina’s International Trade Centre

A new naming agreement between Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) and Viterra unveiled a new name for the International Trade Centre.

It will now be known as the Viterra International Trade Centre (VITC).

“It’s fitting that Viterra and REAL have been partners for the last several years,” said Kyle Jeworski, CEO for Viterra North America. “The VITC will continue to act as a setting for world class agricultural shows such as Canada’s Farm Show as well as other events.”

Jeworski says they’ve had a long-term partnership with REAL and have always talked about opportunities and this partnership has been in discussion for a considerable amount of time.

“This means for Viterra another opportunity to give back to the community,” said Jeworski. “We see this as a central point for the community but also supporting our ag and ag trade.”

The CEO of REAL Tim Reid says they are excited to put Viterra’s name on the side of the International Trade Centre building.

“The Viterra International Trade Centre will last, not only as something exceptional today but long into the future,” said Reid. “Today’s naming right partnership built on a legacy that we built together.”

The VITC is 150,000 square feet of indoor multi-purpose event space, costing $37 M to build. The original funding for construction was a partnership between the federal and provincial governments, the City of Regina, Regina Hotels Association, and Canadian Western Agribition.

“REAL and Viterra have been fixtures in Regina for more than 100 years,” said Reid. “A partnership like this is only natural as we look to build our Campus and Regina’s place as the centre for agriculture and innovation in Canada.”

Jeworski adds this includes an announcement that Viterra to build a canola-crushing facility in Regina. Viterra is also the presenting sponsor of Canada’s Farm Show which will take place from June 21 – 23, 2022. The naming rights deal is for 10 years.

