Sports

Visitors urged to plan ahead, use transit for Regina Exhibition grounds ‘very busy’ weekend

By Troy Charles Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 7:33 pm
The Regina Exhibition Grounds have a very busy weekend on their hands. View image in full screen
The Regina Exhibition Grounds have a very busy weekend on their hands. Adrian Raaber / Global News

To say it will be a busy Saturday at the Regina Exhibition campus is an understatement.

There are several events scheduled that will impact accessibility and parking.

Read more: City of Regina supplying $210K for new winter festival

To start, there’s the Roughriders game at 3 p.m. which brings its usual gameday parking procedures.

There is also the Regina Pats game at 6 p.m., as well as an all-day, 32-team hockey tournament at the Co-operators Centre.

On top of that, there will be a craft fair at the Agribition building and programming in the AffinityPlex.

Parking is on a first-come basis unless you have prepaid for Rider gameday parking or have Regina Pats VIP parking. There will be a designated parking area for each event.

Click to play video: 'The Queen City Exhibition is in full swing' The Queen City Exhibition is in full swing
The Queen City Exhibition is in full swing – Aug 22, 2021

Mark Rathwell, communications manager for Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) wants the public to be prepared.

“It’s going to be a very busy day. We just want to let people know that, so they can plan accordingly for their travels depending on what they are coming to.”

Read more: Back in the saddle: What to expect at this year’s Canadian Western Agribition

Rathwell predicts around 50,000 people could visit the grounds Saturday.

With roughly 3,000 parking spots at the site, he highly recommends visitors use public transit.

