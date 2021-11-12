Visitors urged to plan ahead, use transit for Regina Exhibition grounds ‘very busy’ weekend

Send this page to someone via email

To say it will be a busy Saturday at the Regina Exhibition campus is an understatement.

There are several events scheduled that will impact accessibility and parking.

To start, there’s the Roughriders game at 3 p.m. which brings its usual gameday parking procedures.

There is also the Regina Pats game at 6 p.m., as well as an all-day, 32-team hockey tournament at the Co-operators Centre.

On top of that, there will be a craft fair at the Agribition building and programming in the AffinityPlex.

Parking is on a first-come basis unless you have prepaid for Rider gameday parking or have Regina Pats VIP parking. There will be a designated parking area for each event.

Mark Rathwell, communications manager for Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) wants the public to be prepared.

“It’s going to be a very busy day. We just want to let people know that, so they can plan accordingly for their travels depending on what they are coming to.”

Rathwell predicts around 50,000 people could visit the grounds Saturday.

With roughly 3,000 parking spots at the site, he highly recommends visitors use public transit.