City of Regina supplying $210K for new winter festival

Send this page to someone via email

A new winter festival happening next year in the Queen City has received funding from the city.

During Wednesday’s Regina city council meeting, council approved funding of $210,000 for the upcoming Frost Regina festival.

Regina Winter Festival Committee (RWFC), which is made up of members from multiple organizations, including Regina Downtown Business Improvement District, Regina Warehouse District and Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), is the group that submitted the funding request to council.

Initially, the request from Frost Regina organizers was for $150,000.

A recommendation to provide funding for the festival was brought forward to council on Wednesday after it was unanimously passed last week by the City of Regina’s executive committee.

Story continues below advertisement

City council decided to increase the contribution to $210,000, which was also passed unanimously by council.

“We had challenged the organizing group to come forward and show us what they would do if we had more funds within the pool to allocate towards this,” stated Mayor Sandra Masters following Wednesday’s meeting at city hall.

“Any time we can provide free community access into (Mosaic Stadium) is a really good thing.”

Read more: City of Regina offering grant money to support winter initiatives

Masters added that council welcomes the proposed drone show which is planned to cap off the festival.

The week-long event is set to take place Feb. 4-13, 2022 at a handful of locations around Regina, including Evraz Place, Wascana Park, downtown and the Regina Warehouse District.

The proposed festival will include affordable programming from ice carvings, snow mazes, Indigenous storytelling, local cuisine, skating on the lake and at Mosaic Stadium, and light shows.

–With files from Kelly Skjerven

Advertisement