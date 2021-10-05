Back in the saddle: What to expect at this year’s Canadian Western Agribition

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Western Agribition was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had organizers switch the spectacle to a virtual format.

However this year, Agribition is back in the saddle for its much anticipated 50th show featuring new sights and events.

Tickets and admission passes for the 50th installment of Agribition became available for purchase on Monday with organizers saying they are determined to put on an unforgettable show.

“With it being the 50th anniversary, we wanted to make sure it was a little extra special,” said Chris Lane, CEO of Canadian Western Agribition.

Among the must-see entertainment will be a pro rodeo and the return of full contact jousting. New events on the Agribition schedule include a nationally-sanctioned barbecue event, ladies breakaway roping and a sword fighting competition among other activities.

Story continues below advertisement

“The thing that everybody in the Agribition community is looking forward to most is getting back to being able to do the show and welcoming people back,” Lane admitted. “I think the fact we are set up to go safely and that we’re going to welcome as many people as we can is a good thing.”

Organizers say this year’s event will be following Saskatchewan public health orders, including entry requirements and masking within indoor public spaces.

Lane said people will need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result. There will also be a wristband program for people who are at the show for multiple days such as exhibitors.

He mentioned there will be many opportunities to provide public education regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and hand sanitizer stations throughout the Evraz Place campus.

“What it does allow us to do is if you’re on the inside of an admission gate on the grounds here at Regina Exhibition Association Limited, then you will have been checked for one of two things: proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test,” he added.

“I think the obligation is finding a way to do that in the safest way possible so people can feel good about getting back to these kinds of events.”

Story continues below advertisement

More information on Agribition’s COVID-19 health measures can be found at their website.

The event runs from Nov. 22 to 27.

1:49 Empty Grey Cup, Agribition venues remind events industry of the November that wasn’t Empty Grey Cup, Agribition venues remind events industry of the November that wasn’t – Nov 27, 2020