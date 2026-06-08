Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Several people, including child, attacked by loose dog in Barrie

By Rachel Morgan & Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 8, 2026 7:40 pm
1 min read
Barrie Police View image in full screen
Barrie police are searching for a lose dog that attacked several people Monday June 8, 2026. Vanessa Tiberio/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Authorities say they are on the lookout for a dog that attacked several people, including a child, in southwest Barrie on Monday morning.

Barrie police describe the dog as a “large brown bully-breed dog with a red leash.”

The child sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they received the first call for help around 8:45 a.m. about the loose dog in the area of Loggers Run and Essa Road. Around 12:30 p.m., the dog was spotted near Tiffin Street and Ferndale Drive.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Around the same time, police advised  residents in the area to remain in their homes while the search for the dog continued.

Click to play video: 'Father of boy killed in Summerside dog attack testifies at owner’s trial'
Father of boy killed in Summerside dog attack testifies at owner’s trial

In an update around 4:30 p.m., police said the dog remains on the loose, but has not been seen since about noon.

According to the Simcoe County District School Board, Ferndale Woods Elementary School is under a hold-and-secure order.

Click to play video: 'Oshawa, Whitby review pet ownership bylaws after dog mauling injures 4-year-old girl'
Oshawa, Whitby review pet ownership bylaws after dog mauling injures 4-year-old girl
Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices