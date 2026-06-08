Several people, including child, attacked by loose dog in Barrie

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Authorities say they are on the lookout for a dog that attacked several people, including a child, in southwest Barrie on Monday morning.

Barrie police describe the dog as a “large brown bully-breed dog with a red leash.”

The child sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

UPDATE: Dog remains on the loose. Last seen in the area of Tiffin and Ferndale Dr. around 12:30pm. Anyone who sees the dog is urged to contact Barrie Police at 705-725-7025. Do not approach or try to contain. https://t.co/Pzc91BLv5R — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 8, 2026

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Police say they received the first call for help around 8:45 a.m. about the loose dog in the area of Loggers Run and Essa Road. Around 12:30 p.m., the dog was spotted near Tiffin Street and Ferndale Drive.

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Around the same time, police advised residents in the area to remain in their homes while the search for the dog continued.

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In an update around 4:30 p.m., police said the dog remains on the loose, but has not been seen since about noon.

According to the Simcoe County District School Board, Ferndale Woods Elementary School is under a hold-and-secure order.