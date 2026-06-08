Several people, including child, attacked by loose dog in Barrie

Authorities say they are on the lookout for a dog that attacked several people, including a child, in southwest Barrie on Monday morning.
Barrie police describe the dog as a “large brown bully-breed dog with a red leash.”
The child sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Police say they received the first call for help around 8:45 a.m. about the loose dog in the area of Loggers Run and Essa Road. Around 12:30 p.m., the dog was spotted near Tiffin Street and Ferndale Drive.
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Around the same time, police advised residents in the area to remain in their homes while the search for the dog continued.
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In an update around 4:30 p.m., police said the dog remains on the loose, but has not been seen since about noon.
According to the Simcoe County District School Board, Ferndale Woods Elementary School is under a hold-and-secure order.
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