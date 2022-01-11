REAL launches public consultation survey into Brandt Centre’s future

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is asking the public for its views about Regina’s largest hockey arena.

Citizens are invited by REAL to fill out an online survey over the next four weeks into the future of the Brandt Centre.

“The Brandt Centre has been a focal point of our community and campus for 44 years,” said REAL president and CEO Tim Reid in a statement on Tuesday. “The public’s input is critical to understanding their own experience with the Brandt Centre and what they want going forward.”

REAL’s strategic plan, which consists of 14 recommendations, includes a clause regarding the future of the Brandt Centre. According to the association, the clause states “the importance of understanding what the facility needs related to the long-term site planning for REAL.”

The recommendation is being supported following the creation of an Arena Planning Strategy Committee (APSC), which is tasked with assessing the current state of the arena.

The APSC has taken on work including looking at best practices from other communities with mid-sized arenas and identifying and reporting on potential capital investments in the facility, which include maintaining the building as is, remodelling or building new.

Next for the APSC is the public consultation process.

“We want to hear from the public on everything from how often they come to the Brandt Centre to their experience with

concessions,” said Tiffany Stephenson, who serves as co-chair of the APSC. “This will help guide and inform our next steps.”

Questions about the survey or project can be taken by REAL officials at the Co-operators Centre main concourse from 5

p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 or at the Cornwall Centre from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Survey results will be released in late February. Following the survey will be a more detailed public survey in March.

REAL said the March survey will “drill deeper into design options for the Brandt Centre, potential locations and funding options.

