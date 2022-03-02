SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec tops 14,000 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down 58

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 update' COVID-19 update
With the gradual lifting of mask requirements in both schools and the office, are Quebec health officials signaling that all is well? Dr. Mitch joins Global’s Laura Casella to weigh in on where we stand right now in the fight against the virus.

Quebec reached a grim milestone of more than 14,000 deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after the province reported 20 additional fatalities Wednesday.

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis plummeted. The total stood at 1,381, a drop of 58 compared with the previous day. This includes 82 patients in intensive care, a decrease of eight.

Officials say 88 people entered and 146 were discharged from hospitals across the province in the past 24 hours.

Quebec also reported 1,630 new cases, though this number isn’t reflective of the current situation since only high-risk groups can access government-run PCR testing sites.

Quebec's Côte-Nord region recovering despite high COVID-19 transmission rate: health officials

A total of 17,424 tests were administered at those sites on Monday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Quebecers registered the results of 385 rapid tests in the last day, including 297 positive results. More than 99,000 rapid test results have been declared by the population since the website was launched last month.

When it comes to the immunization rollout, another 7,089 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 18.4 million shots have been administered.

The province’s caseload stood at 924,309 in the latest update, while the death toll reached 14,016. Recoveries from the virus surpassed 895,000.

