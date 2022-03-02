Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 0.5%

Send this page to someone via email

The Bank of Canada has hiked its key interest rate to 0.5 per cent, the first step of a series of signalled increases amid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The overnight rate target will rise 25 basis points, the central bank announced Wednesday, up from the floor of 0.25 per cent it held for much of the pandemic.

In a statement accompanying the decision, the Bank of Canada said the war in Ukraine is “a major new source of uncertainty” that is driving prices higher on oil and other commodities.

“This will add to inflation around the world, and negative impacts on confidence and new supply disruptions could weigh on global growth. Financial market volatility has increased. The situation remains fluid and we are following events closely,” the bank wrote.

Wednesday’s hike marks the first time the Bank of Canada has increased rates since October 2018.

The higher rate is expected to prompt the country’s big banks to raise their prime lending rates, a move that will increase the cost of loans such as variable-rate mortgages that are linked to the benchmark.

The bank has signalled it would use higher interest rates to tamp down on surging inflation, which hit a more than 30-year high of 5.1 per cent in January — well above policymakers’ stated target of two per cent.

Though the central bank said it intends to use its key interest rate to keep expectations for inflation “well-anchored,” it cautioned that global pressures will continue to push prices higher in the months to come.

“All told, inflation is now expected to be higher in the near term than projected in January,” it wrote.

Solid GDP figures released on Tuesday confirmed to the bank that the “economic slack” from the COVID-19 pandemic has been absorbed. Strong global demand, increased activity in the housing market and a rebound from the Omicron slowdowns in January could combine for a stronger first quarter of the year than first projected, the central bank said.

CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld said in a note Wednesday morning that the rate hike is the bank’s first step towards “taking some steam out of the economy.”

He projects three further rate hike increases of 25 basis points in the bank’s subsequent announcements before a “pause” at 1.25 per cent for the remainder of 2022.

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision is set for April 13.

— with files from The Canadian Press

