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Economy

Some Yves Veggie Cuisine products returning to stores across Canada

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 5:23 pm
1 min read
Some plant-based options are coming back to Canadian shelves this summer. View image in full screen
Some plant-based options are coming back to Canadian shelves this summer. Global News
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Vegetarians, vegans and anyone who likes plant-based options will be happy to know that some favourite products are returning to Canadian grocery store shelves.

Maple Leaf Foods confirms that it is bringing some Yves Veggie Cuisine products to stores this summer.

It will start with five products, the company confirms, starting with Veggie Deli sliced products like Bologna, Turkey, and Ham, as well as original and Mexican Veggie Ground Round.

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Yves Cuisine was founded in Vancouver more than 40 years ago, but all products were discontinued last September due to a lack of growth.

“This relaunch reflects our confidence in the plant-based category, and the ongoing role Yves will play as a familiar, easy choice for everyday meals,” Maple Leaf Foods said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Popular vegan brand ending Canadian operations'
Popular vegan brand ending Canadian operations

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