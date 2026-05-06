Some Yves Veggie Cuisine products returning to stores across Canada

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Vegetarians, vegans and anyone who likes plant-based options will be happy to know that some favourite products are returning to Canadian grocery store shelves.

Maple Leaf Foods confirms that it is bringing some Yves Veggie Cuisine products to stores this summer.

It will start with five products, the company confirms, starting with Veggie Deli sliced products like Bologna, Turkey, and Ham, as well as original and Mexican Veggie Ground Round.

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Yves Cuisine was founded in Vancouver more than 40 years ago, but all products were discontinued last September due to a lack of growth.

“This relaunch reflects our confidence in the plant-based category, and the ongoing role Yves will play as a familiar, easy choice for everyday meals,” Maple Leaf Foods said in a statement.