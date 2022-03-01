Maidstone RCMP charges three people in connection with fraudulent activities

Send this page to someone via email

Maidstone RCMP have arrested three people after an investigation into two different fraudulent activities.

On Feb. 22, 2022, police arrested 22-year-old Prabhjot Singh and 24-year-old Daman Singh Bajwa, both from Edmonton, who are now charged with multiple offences, including fraud and possession of identity documents.

Police received a report of fraudulent activity at a business in Maidstone, Sask. Officers ended up locating the individuals on Highway 16 just east of Maidstone after they activated their vehicle’s emergency equipment where the vehicle stopped.

A search warrant on the vehicle occurred and officers located and seized information related to multiple false identities.

“Everything from forged Social Insurance Numbers, health care cards, driver’s licences, credit cards, SIM cards, phones and a quantity of cash were located and seized from the vehicle,” stated Sgt. Jolyne Harrison, Maidstone detachment commander.

Singh and Bajwa face charges including counterfeiting mark and possession of identity documents. Police released the individuals but are scheduled to appear before court for their first appearance on March 22, 2022 in Lloydminster, Sask.

A few days later, Maidstone RCMP stopped a vehicle near the town on Feb. 25, 2022 and charged a woman after police seized fraudulent ID and credit cards.

“A subsequent investigation led to the vehicle being searched,” stated police. “The officers located and seized 16 fraudulent social insurance number cards, eight fraudulent permanent resident cards, nine fraudulent Ontario driver’s licences and three fraudulently-obtained credit cards.”

As a result, 24-year-old Mariah Betty Crookes from Vancouver was arrested and charged with possession of government marks, illegal possession or trafficking in government documents and fraud greater than $5,000,

She has appeared in court and has been remanded into custody until her next appearance at North Battleford Provincial Court on March 2, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

