Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 charged with impaired driving in Maidstone, Sask. area within 3 hours

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 7:15 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said an impaired driver had a pack of “hard” iced tea and empty cans in the passenger seat beside him. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said an impaired driver had a pack of “hard” iced tea and empty cans in the passenger seat beside him. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

In less than three hours, RCMP says it caught three impaired drivers in the Maidstone, Sask., area overnight.

During an enforcement blitz, officers charged the trio between 11:30 p.m. on Thursday to 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police said one of the motorists had a pack of “hard” iced tea on his passenger seat, according to a press release.

Read more: SGI urges Saskatchewanians to plan a safe ride home this holiday season

“This initiative focused on ensuring the roads in the Maidstone area were safe for everyone travelling on them,” RCMP Cpl. Bryce Pender said in a statement.

“Despite constant messaging about the dangers of driving while impaired, these incidents show there are still people making poor choices that endanger not only themselves, but others around them.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s why the Saskatchewan RCMP is committed to locating and removing these drivers from the road — just like we did last night.”

Click to play video: 'Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan?' Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan?
Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan? – Sep 24, 2021

RCMP said the accused had their driver’s licences were suspended indefinitely and three vehicles will be impounded for 30 days.

Maidstone is approximately 205 km northwest of Saskatoon.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSask RCMP tagImpaired Driving tagAlcohol tagMaidstone tagMaidstone RCMP tagMaidstone Saskatchewan tagalcoholic drink tagHard Iced Tea tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers