3 charged with impaired driving in Maidstone, Sask. area within 3 hours

Send this page to someone via email

In less than three hours, RCMP says it caught three impaired drivers in the Maidstone, Sask., area overnight.

During an enforcement blitz, officers charged the trio between 11:30 p.m. on Thursday to 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police said one of the motorists had a pack of “hard” iced tea on his passenger seat, according to a press release.

Read more: SGI urges Saskatchewanians to plan a safe ride home this holiday season

“This initiative focused on ensuring the roads in the Maidstone area were safe for everyone travelling on them,” RCMP Cpl. Bryce Pender said in a statement.

“Despite constant messaging about the dangers of driving while impaired, these incidents show there are still people making poor choices that endanger not only themselves, but others around them.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s why the Saskatchewan RCMP is committed to locating and removing these drivers from the road — just like we did last night.”

2:42 Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan? Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan? – Sep 24, 2021

RCMP said the accused had their driver’s licences were suspended indefinitely and three vehicles will be impounded for 30 days.

Maidstone is approximately 205 km northwest of Saskatoon.