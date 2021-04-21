Menu

Canada

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for fraud charges in Gravelbourg, Sask., arrested: RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 2:51 pm
RCMP arrested a man at the Montreal International Airport in relation to a Canada-wide warrant originating out of Gravelbourg, Sask.
RCMP arrested a man at the Montreal International Airport in relation to a Canada-wide warrant originating out of Gravelbourg, Sask. File / Global News

RCMP said they arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on fraud charges from 2007 in Gravelbourg, Sask.

Robert Charbonneau, 67, was arrested at the Montreal International Airport on Sunday.

In 2005, Gravelbourg RCMP received a complaint in relation to alleged fraud in 2004 and 2005. It involved a school and a significant amount of money, RCMP said.

Charbonneau was charged with fraud over $5,000 in 2007 but failed to appear in court, which resulted in the Canada-wide warrant.

He is currently in custody in Montreal and appeared in court on Monday. His next scheduled appearance is set for Saturday.

