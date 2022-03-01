Montreal CEGEP evacuated after man with possible weapon spotted outside

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police said CEGEP Marie-Victorin was evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a 911 call at 1:30 p.m. reporting a man with a possible weapon.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said a man was allegedly spotted with a firearm outside the school and was seen entering the premises with a group of people.

Dubuc said the school was evacuated as a preventative measure and confirmed the group left the school.

She said there were no reports of injuries and the suspect did not threaten anyone with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

A man that was intercepted earlier was released by police because they determined he was not connected to the events.

Dubuc said the CEGEP will remain closed for the rest of the day.

