Health

Ontario Public Service employees to return to in-person ‘hybrid’ work by April 4

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 3:48 pm
The Ontario legislature's front entrance at Queen's Park is seen in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. View image in full screen
The Ontario legislature's front entrance at Queen's Park is seen in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Public Service (OPS) workers will begin returning to the office to work in person this week, and will be expected to work in person three days a week as of April 4.

That’s according to an internal memo sent to all OPS staff from the secretary of the cabinet Michelle E. DiEmanuele, obtained by Global News.

According to the memo, the decision was made after consultation with the chief medical officer of health.

The memo said beginning Tuesday, employees who have been working remotely can return to the workplace.

By Monday, April 4, they will be required to work a minimum of three days per week in the office.

“This is a temporary hybrid model,” the memo said. “Work is underway with leaders, employees, and bargaining agents on the future of work. We are doing this work with intentionality and thoughtful planning.”

According to the memo, the OPS requirement to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing will also be lifted by Monday, April 4, except for in “high-risk congregate settings.”

In the memo, DiEmanuele said the “health and safety of all public servants is our top priority.”

The memo said OPS will “always follow the guidance” of the chief medical officer of health and “ensure that all OPS workplaces adhere to public health standards.”

The move comes as the province lifted capacity limits and dropped its proof of vaccination system on Tuesday.

