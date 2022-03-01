Menu

Crime

2 suspects charged with 2nd-degree murder after shooting at Scarborough plaza: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 2:03 pm
The scene of the shooting in Scarborough on Monday. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting in Scarborough on Monday. Tyler Thornley / Global News

A man and a woman have been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting at a Scarborough plaza Monday evening, police say.

Toronto police said the shooting in the area of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road was reported at 5:13 p.m. on Monday.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries and he was rushed to hospital. He later died.

Read more: 22-year-old man dead, 2 in custody after shooting in Toronto: police

Police said with help from the public, officers found a vehicle, arrested a man and woman, and recovered a firearm.

Jasiah Mekhie Steve Edwards, 18, and Jalesha Edwards, 31, both of Toronto, were charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

