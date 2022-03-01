Menu

Fire

Fatal fire deemed not criminal by investigators: Regina police

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 12:11 pm
Regina police say there does not appear to be a criminal aspect to a fire on Feb. 24 where a deceased man was found in the home. View image in full screen
Regina police say there does not appear to be a criminal aspect to a fire on Feb. 24 where a deceased man was found in the home. File / Global Regina

A Feb. 24 house fire where a deceased man was found by first responders does not appear to be criminal in nature, according to the Regina Police Service.

On Tuesday, police shared that further investigation with the province’s coroners service has clarified the circumstances of the individual’s death.

“It does not appear, at this time, that there is a criminal aspect to the fire or the death of the male resident,” RPS said in a release on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Multiple Regina agencies investigate fatal fire on early Thursday morning

Police said they have also confirmed the individual’s identity and have notified his next of kin.

RPS stated that officers responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. at a home on the 2700 block of 10th Avenue. According to police, officers were assisting firefighters at the scene when they were told a body was discovered inside the burned residence.

Story continues below advertisement

RPS are continuing the investigation in conjunction with the coroners service and Regina Fire and Protective Services.

Police say anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

