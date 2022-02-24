Multiple Regina agencies investigate fatal fire on early Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) assisted Regina Fire and Protective Services at a residence fire during the early hours on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Regina Fire tweeted the call came in at 1:48 a.m. regarding an early morning blaze on the 2700 block of 10th Ave. When crews arrived on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and fire.

Officials state that several suites were evacuated and mobile crisis units were called to assist the neighbours who were displaced by the fire.

One victim was located.

As police confirm, the person was discovered deceased. RPS is working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and Regina Fire and Protective Services to investigate this case.

“Early information indicated there was a fire at one of the residences,” RPS stated in a press release. “Officers assisted with traffic control and ensuring the safety of neighbouring residents.

“At about 2:15 a.m., officers were informed there was a deceased person inside the residence where the fire occurred.”

RPS secured the scene after firefighters had completed their work, and a coroner was called to the scene.

“Investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the deceased person, who is believed to be an adult [man],” stated RPS. “Once his identity is confirmed, his next of kin will be notified of his death.”

Police say the joint investigation continues to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the victim’s death.

Police ask anyone who has information that could assist in this investigation to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

